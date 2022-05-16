Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar (access required)

By: Associated Press May 16, 2022 2:06 pm

With upcoming data showing traffic deaths soaring, the Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit.

