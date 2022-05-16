Piet takes over as VP of sales for Werner Electric Supply

Werner Electric Supply has hired Dave Piet as its new vice president of sales.

Piet will be responsible for establishing and leading the long-term vision for the industrial and construction sales teams. This includes business transformation, change management, services, organizational performance and accountability.

Piet brings over 29 years of experience in sales leadership for large manufacturing and distributor organizations, holding leadership roles in international sales, marketing and business development. His most recent positions include regional sales director for Belden, vice president of global sales for Pentair and principal for STTW LLC.

Piet earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing communications and business administration from St. Norbert College.