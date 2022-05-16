Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval (access required)

Planned Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit gets final approval (access required)

By: Associated Press May 16, 2022 9:25 am

The Bureau of Indian Affairs on Friday approved the Ho-Chunk Nation's application for a casino in Beloit, more than two decades after the city residents voted in favor of the complex.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo