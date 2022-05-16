Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin Republicans look to unite amid internal feuds (access required)

Wisconsin Republicans look to unite amid internal feuds (access required)

By: Associated Press May 16, 2022 8:50 am

Wisconsin Republicans gathering for their annual convention this week are trying to unite to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and reelect U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, in two of the most hotly contested races nationwide this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo