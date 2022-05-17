Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Redevelopment of Main Street building in Cambridge (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 17, 2022 5:06 pm

The village of Cambridge is receiving $72,700 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help with the renovation of this 130-year-old store front. The building’s ground floor has been used for everything from a hardware store, to a meat market a sporting-goods shop and a grocery store. Its upper floor housed the village’s clerk’s office.

