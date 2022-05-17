Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former legislator pleads guilty to employment tax charges

Former legislator pleads guilty to employment tax charges (access required)

By: Associated Press May 17, 2022 10:15 am

A former state lawmaker who also once served as Wisconsin's tourism secretary has pleaded guilty to failing to pay nearly $200,000 in employment taxes.

