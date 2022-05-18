Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Democratic Wisconsin Senate hopeful Barnes releases first ad (access required)

By: Associated Press May 18, 2022 2:56 pm

Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes highlights his middle class upbringing in his first television ad released Wednesday, after two of his primary challengers have already spent millions on TV spots and as polls show a tightening race.

