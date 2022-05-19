Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ON THE LEVEL: At WisDOT, Schwendau tries to come to grips with increase in crashes, deaths since COVID-19 (access required)

By: Dan Shaw, [email protected] May 19, 2022 11:24 am

Mike Schwendau’s job in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is to monitor safety on highways and roads, and he doesn’t like what he’s seeing. By the start of this month, 160 people had already died in traffic crashes in this state. “The trend is up,” said Schwendau, program and policy chief in the bureau of transportation safety ...

