Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor (access required)

By: Associated Press May 23, 2022 8:45 am

Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party's official backing.

