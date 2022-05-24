Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Department of Health Services signs 7-year lease with CH Coakley

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 24, 2022 11:12 am

CH Coakley, JP Cullen and Plunkett Raysich Architects will partner on a project to customize office space for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 6101 N. 64th St., Milwaukee. (Photo courtesy of CH Coakley)

CH Coakley has secured a seven-year agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to customize office space at the CHC facility at 6101 N. 64th St., Milwaukee.

CHC will partner with JP Cullen and Plunkett Raysich Architects on the project, which is scheduled for completion in November. Design work for the 56,0000-square-foot space will include a new reception area, bathrooms, conference rooms, kitchen, cubicles for DHS employees and new HVAC system, as well as being ADA accessible for staff and customers.

“When we purchased the 375,000-square-foot warehouse in 2021, we did so because of the centralized location, ample parking and abundance of space” said Mike Coakley, president of CH Coakley, in a news release. “This location highlights the hybrid leasing concept our clients are looking for, and enables us to create spaces that are customized for each of our individual clients.”

The 64th Street location has 14 shipping and receiving docks (five enclosed), secure gated lot with parking for over 600 vehicles and a state-of-the-art security system. The building is just blocks from Silver Spring Drive and Milwaukee County Transit has a bus route with stops on both sides of 64th Street.

