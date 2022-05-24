Kocchi named marketing director at Wells

Wells, one of the largest prefabricated building solutions providers in the United States, has added Megan Kocchi as its director of marketing.

In her new role, Kocchi will develop the marketing team, support product growth initiatives, create marketing programs and craft external client communications. As the national marketing lead, she will support company-wide business objectives and customer retention efforts, align with the sales and preconstruction teams to best position Wells’ building solutions in the market and increase awareness of the Wells brand to partners and clients.

As part of the Wells team, Kocchi will develop marketing strategies for the company’s Midwest, Mountain States and Great Lakes regions. She will also be responsible for evaluating the impact of Wells’ marketing programs and initiatives and managing research projects to support improved strategy and communications.

Most recently a marketing leader and associate for Eppstein Uhen Architects, Kocchi brings more than 15 years of marketing team leadership, strategy and execution to her role at Wells. She has held multiple board positions with the Society for Marketing Professional Services’ Wisconsin chapter, most recently as a past-president.