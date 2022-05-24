Wisconsin Building Trades Council names Pritzkow new executive director

The Wisconsin Building Trades Council Board of Directors has appointed Emily Pritzkow as the organization’s new executive director.

Pritzkow will take the lead in coordinating WBTC’s efforts to unify the state’s 16 craft organization members and nearly 40,000 union workers.

Pritzkow most recently served as chief of staff to Gordon Hintz, the Democratic leader of the Wisconsin State Assembly. Prior to her role in that office, she staffed Rep. Hintz for two budgets on the state’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, as well as multiple legislative sessions overseeing vertical construction projects on the state Building Commission.

“Ms. Pritzkow’s extensive experience building relationships and her policy background, coupled with her appreciation of the role unions play in giving workers a voice and keeping them safe in the workplace, make her uniquely qualified for this position,” said Jac Weitzel, WBTC Board president and executive director of the Building and Construction Trades Council of South-Central Wisconsin, said in a news release.