Coal-powered passenger ship to convert to new fuel source

Coal-powered passenger ship to convert to new fuel source (access required)

By: Associated Press May 26, 2022

A coal-powered passenger steamship on Lake Michigan that's the last of its kind in the U.S. will stop using coal to fuel its historic engines once its operators settle on an alternate power source.

