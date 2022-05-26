Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kaul to ask Republicans to OK nine environmental settlements (access required)

By: Associated Press May 26, 2022 12:38 pm

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is preparing to ask Republican lawmakers next week to sign off on nearly $400,000 in settlements to resolve multiple pollution cases.

