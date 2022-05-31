Popkey, Verich join New North board

Leaders from the Green Bay Packers and Oshkosh Corp. have joined the board of directors of New North Inc., the regional economic development corporation for the 18 counties of northeast Wisconsin.

Aaron Popkey of the Packers and John Verich of Oshkosh Corp. are new members of the board, as advanced by New North’s board development committee and approved by the Board.

Popkey is the director of public affairs for the Green Bay Packers and has been with the team for 30 years. He serves as the organization’s primary liaison with federal, state and local government and civic bodies, along with regional economic development groups. Popkey also oversees external communications for all non-football departments.

He has been involved with the redevelopment of Lambeau Field in 2003 and more recent development projects, including the Packers’ Titletown area. Popkey holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Verich is senior vice president and treasurer for Oshkosh Corp. and is responsible for the company’s global treasury operations, including banking and cash management, credit and collections, customer finance programs, risk management and international sales support.

He first joined Oshkosh Corp. in 2000, and since then has held finance roles of increasing responsibility in corporate treasury, the fire and emergency segment, corporate business development and the defense segment. Verich was promoted to his current role in May 2022.

He is a veteran of the United States Army and holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.