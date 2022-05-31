Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Senate confirms Steven Cliff to lead highway safety agency (access required)

Senate confirms Steven Cliff to lead highway safety agency (access required)

By: Associated Press May 31, 2022 2:22 pm

The Senate on Thursday confirmed former California pollution regulator Steven Cliff to run the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo