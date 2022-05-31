Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / State distributing $22M for fire station, emergency services projects (access required)

State distributing $22M for fire station, emergency services projects (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 31, 2022 12:20 pm

Gov. Tony Evers’s administration is providing $22 million for the construction of fire stations and other projects to support emergency-medical services throughout the state.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo