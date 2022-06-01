Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / $2M in federal money to help fill Milwaukee Water Works vacancies (access required)

$2M in federal money to help fill Milwaukee Water Works vacancies (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 1, 2022 2:32 pm

The workforce development group Employ Milwaukee is receiving $2 million from the federal government to train people in the construction and plumbing trades for the Milwaukee Water Works.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo