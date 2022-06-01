Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000 (access required)

GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000 (access required)

By: Associated Press June 1, 2022 10:05 am

The cost of Wisconsin Republicans’ investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo