Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Milwaukee ups ante to host Republican National Convention (access required)

Milwaukee ups ante to host Republican National Convention (access required)

By: Associated Press June 1, 2022 11:02 am

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved an initiative on Wednesday that could move the city closer to winning the right to be the host of the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo