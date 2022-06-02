Mundt, Christy join von Briesen’s Madison office

von Briesen & Roper announced the addition of two attorneys to its Madison office this week. Rick Mundt and Blayne Christy join the firm as a shareholder and associate, respectively.

Mundt, a University of Wisconsin Law School graduate, joins as a shareholder in the Litigation and Risk Management Practice Group. He focuses his practice on litigation on property damage, professional liability, bodily injury, construction defects and complex insurance claims. He is also a member of organizations like the Wisconsin Defense Counsel and an associate member of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Also a UW Law graduate, Christy joins the firm as an associate with the Litigation and Risk Management Practice Group. She focuses her practices on representing insurance carriers and their insureds in complex legal disputes, including in areas related to construction defects, contract disputes and professional liability claims. She is a member of the Wisconsin Defense Counsel and Dane County Bar Association.