Wisconsin to receive federal money to study railroad improvements (access required)

By: Associated Press June 2, 2022 8:32 am

Rail crossings in Wauwatosa and Waukesha stand to be made safer for pedestrians and vehicles thanks to money Wisconsin is receiving from the federal infrastructure bill.

