Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production (access required)

Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production (access required)

By: Associated Press June 6, 2022 11:48 am

President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures Monday to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and declared a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia as he attempted to jumpstart an industry key to his climate change-fighting goals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo