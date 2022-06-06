Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Eppstein Uhen Architects names King new CFO

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 6, 2022 6:04 pm

Angela King

Angela King has been promoted to chief financial officer of Eppstein Uhen Architects.

King leads the firm’s accounting and finance areas, working closely with EUA teams and partners.

She graduated from Lakeland University with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business Administration and earned her Associate of Applied Science, Accounting from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Her commitments expand beyond the firm, as she is the president of Board of Directors for a non-profit organization called Eras Senior Network Inc.

