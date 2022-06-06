Schuettpelz joins H.J. Martin and Son interior design team

Jamie Schuettpelz is the newest interior designer at H.J. Martin and Son in the Green Bay showroom and will bring seven plus years of design experience to the team.

Schuettpelz’s responsibilities include guiding residential customers through flooring and shower door selections and overseeing the design process from start to finish.

Schuettpelz has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, as well as a certificate in Design and Graphic Technology from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.