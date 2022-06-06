Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / Schuettpelz joins H.J. Martin and Son interior design team

Schuettpelz joins H.J. Martin and Son interior design team

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 6, 2022 5:55 pm

Jamie Schuettpelz

Jamie Schuettpelz is the newest interior designer at H.J. Martin and Son in the Green Bay showroom and will bring seven plus years of design experience to the team.

Schuettpelz’s responsibilities include guiding residential customers through flooring and shower door selections and overseeing the design process from start to finish.

Schuettpelz has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, as well as a certificate in Design and Graphic Technology from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo