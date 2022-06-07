Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
40 projects receiving $35M in federal infrastructure money (access required)

40 projects receiving $35M in federal infrastructure money (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 7, 2022

Various places in Wisconsin with fewer than 50,000 residents will benefit from $35 million from the federal infrastructure bill for the reconstruction of local roads.

