By: Daily Reporter Staff June 8, 2022 9:15 am

American Wood Fibers, a maker of animal-bedding materials, is renovating a building across the street from its current operation in Schofield so it can install a new production line. The line will be used to turn paper waste into paper-pellet absorbents for animal cages. The company will buy the fiber from a Wisconsin-based tissue manufacturer and then take it to Schofield for decontamination, drying, pelletizing and packaging. American Wood Fibers expects to process and sell about 14,000 wet tons of paper fiber ever year, preventing that material from going to waste. To have additional help with this work, the company plans to hire 10 more workers over the next three years.

