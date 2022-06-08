Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Wisconsin judge leaves PFAS regulation ruling on hold (access required)

Wisconsin judge leaves PFAS regulation ruling on hold (access required)

By: Associated Press June 8, 2022 6:42 am

A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday agreed to keep on hold his ruling from April that prevented state regulators from requiring businesses and others responsible for pollution by PFAS chemicals to investigate and clean up the contamination.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo