Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline (access required)

Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline (access required)

By: Associated Press June 9, 2022 10:05 am

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting where it's expected to announce another big increase to its main borrowing rate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo