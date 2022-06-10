Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
UW regents extend undergraduate tuition freeze (access required)

By: Associated Press June 10, 2022 9:52 am

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved freezing tuition for in-state undergraduate students again this year.

