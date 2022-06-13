Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New PFAS standards to take effect

By: Associated Press June 13, 2022 1:44 pm

Wisconsin Republicans will allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration developed to control pollution from a group of chemicals known as PFAS to take effect, a spokesman for the lawmaker who controls the Legislature's rules committee said Monday.

