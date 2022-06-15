Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff June 15, 2022 9:57 am

Construction is poised to move forward on six solar projects totaling 414 megawatts after state regulators gave final approval to Alliant Energy’s second phase of solar development plans.

