raSmith’s Hainault appointed chair of CFSEI executive committee

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 15, 2022 1:32 pm

The Cold-Formed Steel Engineers Institute recently held its annual CFSEI Expo in Denver. During the expo, Pat Hainault, cold-formed group leader at raSmith, was sworn in as chair of the CFSEI executive committee for 2022-2023.

As committee chair, Hainault will work toward increasing interest in cold-formed steel engineering as a material of choice for many low-rise and mid-rise structures. He will also oversee the work the executive committee completes on behalf of the cold-formed steel community.

The CFSEI Expo featured three days of educational sessions and social events and was the first in-person CFSEI Expo since 2019.

