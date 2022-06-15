WRTP | BIG STEP to host Summer Trades Academy

WRTP | BIG STEP will hold its annual Summer Trades Academy specifically designed for youth ages 16 to 18 and adults 18 to 24. The program will take place Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24.

Building Advantage is one of the event’s title sponsors alongside other union partners.

WRTP | BIG STEP’s Summer Trades Academy invites participants to explore careers in the skilled

trades, learn about apprenticeship in union construction and visit trade halls and contractor

facilities for an up-close and personalized experience. Youth will also be invited to watch live

demonstrations and gain hands-on training experience. It is an ideal event for youth

considering a career in the trades and searching for a rewarding, well-paying career in Wisconsin.

Those interested must attend an information session and register with WRTP | BIG STEP. Participation inquiries can be sent to Jose Luevano at [email protected].