Tornado, storms cause structural damage, power outages (access required)

By: Associated Press June 16, 2022 8:15 am

Powerful storms that included at least one tornado took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin.

