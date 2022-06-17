Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ pose risk even at very low levels (access required)

EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ pose risk even at very low levels (access required)

By: Associated Press June 17, 2022 7:58 am

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds found in drinking water are more dangerous than previously thought and pose health risks even at levels so low they cannot currently be detected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo