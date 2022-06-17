Lemberg adds new hires for sign division

Retail display veteran Rob Casperson and construction project management professional Zane Nichols have joined Lemberg’s sign division amid company expansion initiatives.

The Brookfield electrical contracting firm added Casperson for outside sales and Nichols as assistant project manager. In recent months, Lemberg has kicked off company expansion initiatives with the addition of several new jobs to meet the growing demand for its construction services and custom sign design, manufacturing and installation services.

Casperson and Nichols join a growing segment of Lemberg’s business, particularly in central and south-central Wisconsin.

Casperson joins Lemberg with vast experience in business development, specifically in roles ranging from the design and implementation of large-scale permanent retail display programs to growing managed vision care programs nationally. In his role with Lemberg, he will steer the sales process from sign design to installation.

Nichols brings his experience in civil, commercial and residential construction project management to the Lemberg team. In his role, he will work with customers to communicate project progress and ensure customer satisfaction.