MSA expands public works engineering services with Christenson hire

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 17, 2022 10:42 am

MSA Professional Services has hired Michael Christenson as a new public works engineer in the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Christenson joins the firm with over seven years of professional civil engineering and public works-specific experience, most recently as a project engineer/project manager specializing in site development.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with an emphasis in municipal and transportation engineering and is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Wisconsin.

