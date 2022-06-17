Testolin joins AGC of Wisconsin as VP of industry relations

Mike Testolin has been hired as AGC’s vice president of industry relations.

Testolin brings over 18 years of civil litigation and trial practice to the AGC. For the past eight years Testolin was lead attorney in charge of all litigation in Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois for Hartford Insurance.

He has knowledge and experience on insurance-related issues, including workers compensation, product and property liability. He also has experience in mediation, arbitration and lien recovery matters.

Prior to joining Hartford, Testolin spent 10 years with Britton & Associates, Milwaukee, where he worked as lead attorney and litigator on business agreements, real estate purchases and insurance matters for clients.

Testolin graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Communications and received his law degree from Marquette University. He is an avid Wisconsin sports fan, runner and golfer.

Testolin can be reached at [email protected] or (414) 807-5279.