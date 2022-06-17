Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / US adds $103M for wildfire hazards and land rehabilitation (access required)

US adds $103M for wildfire hazards and land rehabilitation (access required)

By: Associated Press June 17, 2022 1:41 pm

The U.S. is adding $103 million this year for wildfire risk reduction and burned-area rehabilitation throughout the country as well as establishing an interagency wildland firefighter health and well-being program, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo