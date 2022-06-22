Castillo takes over as director of outreach, equity for Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprenticeship and Training Fund

The Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprenticeship and Training Fund has hired Saul Castillo as its new director of Outreach and Equity.

In this role, Castillo will work to create structured programs and pathways to the Construction Craft Laborer registered apprenticeship program, including collaborating with Community-Based Organizations and assisting other marginalized groups who have barriers entering the construction industry.

Castillo joins the Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprenticeship and Training Fund having spent the last 10 years working in various positions at the Madison Area Technical College. He most recently served as the interim associate dean in the School of Technologies and Trades, and he has significant experience working with underserved populations and CBO’s helping open pathways to careers.

Castillo will be based out of the Wisconsin Laborers’ Training Center in DeForest.