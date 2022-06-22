Port Milwaukee’s Tindall-Schlicht appointed to National Maritime Transportation Advisory Committee

Port Milwaukee Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht was recently appointed to the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The MTSNAC advises the secretary, through the Maritime administration administrator, on ways to identify and address impediments hindering the effective use of maritime transportation. The MTSNAC comprises leaders from commercial transportation firms, trade associations, state and local public entities, labor organizations, academic and environmental groups that advise the secretary on policies to ensure that the U.S. marine transportation system can respond to continual increases in trade.

Tindall-Schlicht will serve on the MTSNAC during the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, when addressing supply chains and moving goods to market has never been more important.

In addition to this new role, Tindall-Schlicht serves as a commissioner on the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and on the Great Lakes Protection Fund – both appointed by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

The MTSNAC will ultimately comprise 22 members from public and private entities and five senior federal employees from various agencies whose purpose is to guide the secretary of transportation on matters relating to U.S. maritime transportation, its integration with other segments of the transportation system and the viability of the U.S. Merchant Marine.