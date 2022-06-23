Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / $6.6M coming to support apprenticeship, job and skills training projects (access required)

$6.6M coming to support apprenticeship, job and skills training projects (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 23, 2022 11:36 am

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced more than $6.6 million to support youth apprenticeship opportunities, job training and upskilling in advanced manufacturing and scholarships for students pursuing careers in education in grants through the second round of the Workforce Innovation Grant Program.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo