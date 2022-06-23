Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin Democrats face hard road in Senate, governor races

By: Associated Press June 23, 2022

Wisconsin Democrats gathering for their annual state convention this weekend are intent on re-electing Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, but also know that history is against them in the midterm year and that voters are struggling with high inflation, rising gas prices and growing concerns about a recession.

