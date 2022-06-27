Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Chemical spill site in NW Wisconsin gets $1.4 million in federal infrastructure funding (access required)

Chemical spill site in NW Wisconsin gets $1.4 million in federal infrastructure funding (access required)

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 27, 2022 9:10 am

After many years, the cleanup of toxic chemicals in a little town in northern Wisconsin can finally continue. As part of President Joe Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $3.5 billion was allotted for the cleanup of backlogged contamination sites. In the first wave of funding, a site in Daniels, Wisconsin — an unincorporated town near the Minnesota border — was chosen to receive financial support, the Environmental Protection Agency announced in December.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo