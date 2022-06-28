Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / State urged safety up improvements for site of fatal Amtrak wreck (access required)

State urged safety up improvements for site of fatal Amtrak wreck (access required)

By: Associated Press June 28, 2022 12:20 pm

A Missouri Department of Transportation plan released this year cited a need to improve safety at the rail crossing where an Amtrak train and a dump truck collided, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and the truck driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo