Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

By: Associated Press June 29, 2022 7:23 am

The Michigan Supreme Court threw out charges on Tuesday against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water scandal, saying a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury had no power to issue indictments under rarely used state laws.

