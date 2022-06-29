Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Milwaukee County using $22M in federal stimulus to catch up on deferred maintenance, other projects (access required)

Milwaukee County using $22M in federal stimulus to catch up on deferred maintenance, other projects (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 29, 2022 2:51 pm

Milwaukee County officials are moving forward with plans to spend nearly $22 million in federal stimulus on renovations to a local community center, improvements to golf courses, testing for lead in water and other projects.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo