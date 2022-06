Nick Ruetz, the president of All Integrated Solutions, a division of MSC Industrial Supply, has been elected president of the National Fastener Distributors Association for the 2022-23 term.

Ruetz has 20 years of distribution industry experience. He has held various roles in sales, operations, purchasing and IT during his career and has served in executive management roles at AIS for more than six years.

NFDA is a non-profit trade association serving the North American fastener industry.