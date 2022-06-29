Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / US economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth eyed (access required)

US economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth eyed (access required)

By: Associated Press June 29, 2022 8:58 am

The U.S. economy shrank at a 1.6% annual pace in the first three months of the year, the government reported Wednesday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate for January-March quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo